One Hundred Thousandth Dose GMK 030521

University of Kentucky has given it's 100 thousandth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Dose given university of kentucky meanwhile--the university of kentucky...has given its 100-thousandth dose of a covid-19 vaccine..

Roberta mason..of frankfort... got her second dose yesterday... she learned while waiting in line..she would be the person marking the milestone.

She says to anyone unsure about getting the vaccine...to just do it.

L3: coronavirus vaccine progress white roberta mason 100,000th covid-19 dose recipient "i've seen so many people who have passed..

500,000 its just really really sad.

So im glad i have this shot.

I feel really good.

Yay im ready to party" l3: coronavirus vaccine progress 100,000th vaccine dose given university of kentucky the kroger field clinic at uk is vaccinating up to 150 people an hour..according to the university.

Its open tuesday through saturday each week.

##### fs img txt bullets:no coronavirus in kentucky governor andy beshear coronavirus kyfs-graphic.jpg