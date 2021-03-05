God's Pantry 3/5/2021

Smucker and Meijer is giving out water and Food to flood victims in Estill, Breathitt, Lee and Powell counties,

God's Pantry Food Bank, with the help of Feeding America, Kroger, J.M.

Volunteers will be in breathitt..estill..le e..and powell countys with food and water to give away to those in need.

The organization says several organizations including feeding america...and j-m smucker have stepped in with donations to help this effort.

The food bank says it will continue to ensure other pantries in affected areas have what they need to take care