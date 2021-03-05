COVID Memorial 3/5/2021

A memorial to mark one year of pandemic fatalities in KY will start today, Friday 3/5/2021, at 1 pm.

#### tomorrow---marks one year...since the first positive case of covid-19 in kentucky.

To honor the hundreds of thousands who have gotten the virus..

And the more than 47-hundred who have died...the state will host a memorial ceremony.

L3: happening tomorrow white memorial to mark one year of pandemic in kentucky starts at 1 p.m.

The ceremony will begin at 1 p-m on the back of the capitol lawn..

The state says there will be prayers from faith leaders...musical performances..and remembrances of those who have lost loved ones...and been on the front lines of the pandemic.

Like similar ceremonies--flags will be planted to honor those who have died.

The governor says he will also announced long- term plans to honor the