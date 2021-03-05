Decrease in COVID-19 testing

The Minnesota Department of Health recommends students who are learning in the classroom get tested every two weeks through the end of the school year.

Nearly 16% of americans have received at least one dose of the covid?

But doctors say that's not high enough for people to stop getting tested.

Kimt news 3's madelyne watkins joins us live to tell us more about how the best covid?

If we think back to nearly a year ago... medical experts were scrambling trying to get enough covid?

"* 19 tests.

And now... it's the opposite ?

"*?*e have the tests, but no ones getting them.

A huge reason for that is because more of the population is getting vaccinated ?

But testing remains the best tool at tracking where the virus spreads, if there are any outbreaks happening and where we're at with re?

Sue yost with the freeborn public health department tells me if you're wondering whether you still need to get tested or not even though you've already been vaccinated... the answer is yes.

"if you've only had your first dose and it's a two dose series, you can still get the disease.

If you've had the second dose, you aren't considered fully vaccinated until 14 days after that second dose.

But it's only about 95% effective, so you still have a 5% chance of getting the disease.

So yes, you can still get the disease, you still should be tested if you think that you possibly could've been exposed another concern doctors have about fewer people getting tested is because of the new variants emerging.

The tests help detect when the virus is mutating.

