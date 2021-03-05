All You Need to Know for Friday

New this morning... "the greene county sheriff's office" is looking for a hit and run suspect.

It happened between 10:30... and 10:45... last night.

That's on "east state road 54"... near "east hobieville road."

Police say a s-u-v hit another vehicle... causing extensive damage.

The driver left the scene.

The suspect vehicle is a silver cadillac s-u-v.

It should have heavy front-end damage.

If you have "any" information... call police at 812-384-44-11 a strategic plan is being created to bring businesses and people to terre haute's east side.

Last night a public meeting was held virtually and at the terre haute regional airport.

The community was able to hear ideas and give input.

The airport is a big component of these plans - as it can draw people to the area.

If you have any ideas for the area you any ideas for the area you can still make them known!

We have information on how you can do that at wthi tv dot com.

The "wabash valley community foundation" is giving 250-thousand dollars to help local non-profits.

It's offering a one to two- dollar matching grant.

That's for nonprofits in vigo... clay... and sullivan counties.

It's in effort to help local groups recover from the pandemic.

Eligible organizations can apply for up to 10-thousand dollars.

For every 2-dollars raised... the foundation gives one.

Eligible groups can earn a total of 30-thousand dollars.

To apply... visit "w-v-c-f-dot-org-back slash-covid recovery".

The application is due... by 5 p-m... march 17th.

Big news out of parke county, indiana - the tourist information center says the covered bridge festival will happen this year.

The dates are october 8th through the 17th.

Covid 19 forced officials to cancel the event "last year" the 10 day event will feature arts and crafts..

Food... and of course the historic bridges of parke county.

The headquarters will be in rockville as always.

If you'd like to be a vendor, call 765-569-5226 to sign up.

This weekend... the "heartland collegiate athletic conference swimming and diving championship" is happening in terre haute.

It's at the "vigo county school's aquatic center".

The general public is "not" allowed to attend.

That also means fewer people... spending money... in the city.

Still... the event is expected to help boost the local economy.

Fans "will" be allowed at the big ten men's basketball tournament in indianapolis.

A limited number of tickets will be available through each school's ticket office.

The tounrament is happening march 10th through the 14th at lucas oil stadium.

Knox county is considering a change to a vote center system.

It allows people to vote... at "any" poll... in the county.

The first step.... to making the change... includes implementing "e-poll books."

Right now.... the county uses "paper" poll books.

The election board also has to approve "any" changes to "how" the county votes.

On the next two wednesdays... two election board meetings are set to discuss the topic.

College goal sunday is this weekend.

It's a way to help students and families fill out college financial aid forms. the event is being offered virtually.

Just go to "college goal sunday dot org".

Click a link on the homepage.

And an expert from anywhere in indiana will be there to help you.

You will need your 20-19 tax and income information to fill out the necessary forms. the deadline to get this done and be eligible for state aid is april 15th.

Sunday's virtual event is from 2 to 4 p.m.

Friday: sunny, cool.

High: 50 friday night: clear, cold.

Low: 27 saturday: sunny, still cool.

