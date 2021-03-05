Cuomo’s Advisers Changed COVID-19 Report to Hide Higher Nursing Home Death Rate

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s top advisers concealed how many people living in nursing homes had actually died from Covid-19.
Veuer’s Johana Restrepo has more.
Just a few months ago, Andrew Cuomo, the three-term Governor of New York, was a folk hero and considered a future..
The intervention was the earliest action yet known in an effort by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo that concealed how many nursing home..