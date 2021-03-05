Is Centre planning to cut petrol, diesel tax? Watch FM Nirmala's answer

People across the country have been feeling the heat as petrol and diesel prices have been skyrocketing, reaching record highs.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was asked on March 5 whether the Central government is planning to cut taxes to give relief to consumers.

She said that although the argument of economic burden on people is valid, tax on fuel is levied by both the Centre and states.

Therefore, discussions between both Central and state administrations are required on the subject.

