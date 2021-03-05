Meghan says it’s liberating being able to speak for herself in new Oprah interview clip

Meghan Markle has said it is liberating to talk for herself as she reveals why she is choosing to do an interview now, a year after stepping back from royal duties.In the latest clip ahead of the interview on Sunday, Winfrey revealed she called Meghan in early 2018 asking for an interview - but Meghan said it was not the right time.