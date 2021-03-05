Nuclear power: why is it so unpopular?

The meltdown at a nuclear power station in Fukushima, Japan, ten years ago stoked anxieties about nuclear energy.

But nuclear is one of the safest, most reliable and sustainable forms of energy, and decarbonising will be much more difficult without it.

