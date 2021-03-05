Friday Feed: The Bayou Carlin Cove Boat Landing

.

3 you know what that music means, i's time for the friday feed and al hebert is winding up his week in iberia parishtha's right, h's in delcambre at the bayou carlin cove boat landing with wendell verret of delcambre direct seafood.

Guys wha's cooking out there.

3 yeah, if d you want a great deal on shrimp, this is the place to come to bike.

You buy it right off the boat, right?

Absolutely and people love it, and you know, we get tons of cars and tons of people in, they'll line up and ah, they get a great price and the shrimper gets the great price.

So it's a good deal.

Now, here's the thing.

You gotta remember this.

Bring a nice chest the first time i did it.

I just showed up and ah, man, you can't put a lot of shrimp in your hands likely.

Someone gave me a bag and s so you gotta bring a nice chest and i mean these things there are and they're huge.

Yes yeah, they're fresh ramp and you know, once you get him, you got to deal with them.

You gotta peel them and freeze them or do whatever you gotta do, but ah, it's people love it, and ah people love shrimp for whatever reason, but we're glad they do.

Now.

I am glad that we have chef john reason with us this morning on.

Of course we're all about cooking dance if i chef.

What are we going to do today?

Today?

We're gonna do some fancier catfish over some pop corn grits with a little brown butter, blue crab.

Wow that sounds good.

Did you hear that quarter