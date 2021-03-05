Purdue prepares for NCAA tournament on campus

In an special report, i spoke to purdue university president, mtich daneils to find out what the univeristy's game plan is to ensure saftey.

Mackey area... home to purdue basketball.

But the month of march is finally here.... and that means... "i'm just pleased and proud that purdue was asked to be one of the satellite sights" pleased and proud... that's how purdue university president,mitch daneils, feels about mackey area hosting games r the nc- doubleitch "i'm told the ncaa is going to bring in it's own floor, so i don't know if our motion p will be as visible as i would like, but it will still give us the chance for a national audience to be reminded of purdue university and our great basketball tradition and those are great things."

While mackey area will not be completely filled with fans& as news 18 previously reported the nc- double a will be allowing 25% capacity at eh game.

Mitch "i wish we could share it with more of the purdue student body and greater community than we're allowed to, but to the extent we can i hope everybody gets to look at it and it's as positive as an event as i expect it to be."

In order to ensure safety on-campus during the tournament, i asked daniels if the university has a game plan mitch "the game plan really will be set by the nc-double a.

It's very strict.

Whether it's in indianapolis or at these satellite sights and we will follow of course every protocol" not only is the university working closely with the nc- double a... daniels said he's thankful for the university's partnership with local officials.

Mitch "i cannot compliment enough dr. adler and his people for the way they've protected the population of tippecanoe county and certainly the way they've work with us.

They have helped guide us in trying to make sensible decisions for the campus itself" while preparing for the tournament, daniels is excited for what's ahead..

"i'm excited for various reasons, especially how our team is playing, but they wont be allowed to play here.

However does we'll show them a lot of hospitality."

And while showing hospitality.... "i think we can do it very well from a safety standpoint and nobody has a richer basketball history than we .

That will be visible to a national television audience, so i think it's a great opportunity."

As for things on campus, daniels said the protect purdue health center is still testing frequently.

And as for the spring 20-21 classes, daniels said the university saw and increase in classes moving from hybrid to in-person, or partially in person.

If you would like to read more of my interview with daniels, you can read the full story on wlfi dot com.

