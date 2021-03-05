This application is due by 5 pm on Wednesday, March 17.

To apply, eligible organizations can visit this website.

Local nonprofits are continuing to thrive thanks to a new grant program.

The "wabash valley community foundation" has allocated a total of 250-thousand dollars for this program.

Specifically, they're offering a one to two dollar matching grant for nonprofits in vigo, clay and sullivan counties.

This is in an effort to help local organizations recover from the pandemic.

Eligible organizations can apply for up to 10-thousand dollars.

For every 2-dollars raised, the foundation gives one dollar.

Eligible organizations can earn a total of 30-thousand dollars.

"we all want to come out of covid healthy and well and be able to move forward and we need our nonprofit agencies to be able to do this."

To apply, visit the website "w-v-c-f dot org back slash covid recovery".

The application is due by 5 pm on