Amazon Prime India head gets relief from arrest by the apex court | Oneindia News

The Supreme Court today granted relief from arrest to Amazon Prime Video's India head Aparna Purohit in the ongoing investigation against the web series 'Tandav.

SC said that the Government rules on social media and OTT platforms have no teeth and thus no power for prosecution.

The top court bench was hearing her appeal against the Allahabad High Court's February 25 order declining anticipatory bail.

#Amazon #AmazonPrime #Tandav