US economy added 379,000 jobs in February

The leisure and hospitality industry added the most jobs in February with 355,000 new positions as some restrictions to stop the spread of Covid-19 were rolled back.
CNN’s Christine Romans reports.
The economy added 379,000 jobs in February and unemployment fell to 6.2%
The pace of hiring picked up in February as the winter wave of coronavirus infections eased. The unemployment rate dipped to 6.2%.