City continues talks of Krug Park Amphitheater renovation

good evening, i'm bob cervera... developers who share the dream of renovating the amphitheater at st.

Joseph's krug park met virtually with city leaders today in a council work session.

They want to turn it into a modernized facility that could bring-in a-list level talent -- but while the city's still in the early phases of discussions, some council members already see early challenges.

Kq2's ron johnson explains: <<ron johnson reporting.

Krug bowl's sitting there and it's just withering away and we've got a diamond out there at the end of our park system and we need to probably quit letting it deteriorate and do something about it.

That's the feeling among some in st.

Joseph and many on the city council about the amphitheater which is currently sitting empty and slowly withering away.

But with the help of asm global, a high level event management company, as well as the ok from voters, there could be a very bright future for the space.

One that includes a multi million dollar price tag.

Developers from asm spoke with the council about what a new amphitheater space could do for the park and the city.

And while there's a lot excitement, there's also concern over exactly how the city will secure the funding it needs to make the renovation a reality.

Pretty much everybody wants to see something done with this, but this is terrible timing you know.

Terrible, one councilmember says, because it comes at a time when there are other issues on the minds of taxpayers such as the 107 million dollar school bond issue set to be voted on next month.

City leaders say they're looking at other options now.

We definitely don't want to mess with any other taxes we want to work on this so that it can be self paid for, it can be arranged where it's not really going to affect everybody's pocket money.

The first step in assessing the final costs as well as the economic impact of having this new space is a feasibility study, the council set to vote on that next monday.

Some of the key elements it would provide would be the size of the venue, how many people it could see for a performance it would also provide revenue projections that would serve as a basis for financing the project and determining what economic development toole would be available to assist in payment.

Ron johnson kq2 news.

The renovation initiative was started by a group of st.

Joseph residents who reached out to asm global... a vote on the renovation is set for august.

