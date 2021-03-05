Fort Wayne Police unveil new Investigative Operations Center

The Fort Wayne Police Department unveiled a new Investigative Center Thursday morning, which officers say can help limit crime.

Police department showing off a new investigative center this morning.fox 55's drew frey explains how officers expect this extra room to to help high profile crimes in the city.

3 for james feasel and fort wayne police, one extra room can go a long way.

"this room can be utilized to help reduce crime, can help solve crimes quicker, make apprehensions.

It's just multifaceted as to what capabilities we have in this room."this room?

Is the department's new investigative operations center.

Equipped with computers and a large monitor, police now have a designated room to come together for high-profile cases."in the past, homicide detectives would just all huddle around a desk or two, try to view footage, try to watch video footage, drone footage, interviews of suspects.

We can do all that at the same time in this room and include various other agencies as well."other agencies which can now work together more easily in one shared space."a lot of times we combine forces when we do these homicide investigations.

We bring in the gang unit detectives, we bring in the narcotics detectives, to work with the homicide detectives in these situations."standup: michael gannon with the indiana dea says having this center helps the entire police force collaborate, which will assist in solving murders and limiting drug trafficking.

"when you can use those resources and allocate resources like that, it's going to benefit all law enforcement, especially in this area in allen county, it's just tremendous."drug enforcement group hidta helped fund the center.

But feasel says the homicide unit is likely benefiting most from the extra space.

In fort wayne, i'm drew frey, fox 55 news.

In homicide cases, fort wayne police say that it's safe to assume officers have been using the center in every investigation since december.

3