Governor Parson visits vaccine clinic in St. Louis

Governor, mike parson, stopped in st.

Louis to visit a vaccination clinic... b-j-c healthcare at christian hospital northeast hosted the clinic.

Earlier in the day, parson toured a pfizer facility in chesterfield.

After his tours, the governor spoke about why he thinks things are getting better every day in the state.

Mike parson/ (r) missouri: "things are getting better everyday.

We're getting more vaccine in the state which helps all the way around...the bottomline until supply picks up, which it is.

Every week we start out about 50 thousand in missouri.

Last week we did about 230 thousand that we did last week.

So, the vaccine is picking up.

Johnson & johnson coming, but things will continue to pick up in the state.") governor parson also announced mass vaccination teams would transition to the kansas city and st.

Louis areas beginning next week... parson made that announcement during his weekly covid-19 briefing in the state capitol.

The news came amid criticism that his administration's vaccine distribution plan favored rural areas.

