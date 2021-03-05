Platform ticket price hike temporary at few places: Indian Railways

Spokesperson of Indian Railways, DJ Narain called reports of hike of price of platform ticket 'misleading'.

"There are few reports in the media about hike of price of platform ticket.

This is misleading news.

Prices have been hiked at a few places temporarily.

DRMs have power to hike the price during festival to control the rush at the platforms. So, this is a crowd control measure but on a temporary basis.

It had also happened during COVID unlock.

The prices have been hiked at some places on a temporary basis as COVID cases have risen in the country.

And, this is beneficial for people," said DJ Narain.