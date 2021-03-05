Ambani bomb sacre: Fresh twist emerges, who is really behind the threat? | Oneindia News

A fresh twist in the Ambani explosives case as Mansukh Hiren, the man whose Scorpio was found abandoned outside Mukesh Ambani's home Antilia has been found dead.

Naupada Police recovered Hiren's body on Friday.

Initial inputs suggest that Mansukh Hiren died by suicide.

Police officials believe he jumped into the Kalwa creek.

On February 25, Mumbai Police was alerted about a Scorpio abandoned near Reliance Industries owner Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilia.

