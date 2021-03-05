Skip to main content
Global Edition
Saturday, March 6, 2021

Heavy police presence at serious incident involving 'number of casualties' in Wales

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 01:07s 0 shares 2 views
Heavy police presence at serious incident involving 'number of casualties' in Wales
Heavy police presence at serious incident involving 'number of casualties' in Wales

Police in Rhondda Cynon Taf, Wales, have confirmed they are dealing with a serious incident involving "a number of casualties" on March 5.

Police in Rhondda Cynon Taf, Wales, have confirmed they are dealing with a serious incident involving "a number of casualties" on March 5.

Footage from Liz Jones shows a heavy police presence as forces attended the incident on Baglan Street, Treorchy.

South Wales Police tweeted a statement: "Police units are currently dealing with a serious incident which occurred in Baglan Street, Treorchy, @swpRCT, at approximately midday today.

"Ambulance crews are also in attendance as the incident involves a number of casualties.

"The street has been closed off and people are advised to avoid the area until further notice." Rhondda MP Chris Bryant tweeted: "I’m aware of disturbing events on Baglan Street in Treherbert/Ynyswen.

My thoughts go out to all those affected and thanks to @swpRCT and @WelshAmbulance who are in attendance." The situation is currently unclear.

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like

More coverage