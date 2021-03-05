Happening This Weekend: The Games's Afoot Live Streaming

3 3 be halted it in july.

We just couldn't go any further and re re booted it at the beginning of january, and were able to open it last weekend.

Um to a very successful opening.

We had a sold out show.

We do, um 50% in here normally holds about 110 people.

So we're getting about 150.

I mean, forget about 50 people.

In here tonight show is actually sold out.

We have a few tickets left for tomorrow evening's performance and for sunday's performance, tomorrow night's performance is live streamed.

With the help of the a k t and an open channel we did this last saturday, and it was a huge success.

So if you can't get a ticket, or you're uncomfortable coming up to the theater.

Which we do social distancing.

Seeding um, you can purchase the ticket online and watch it from the comfort of your own home.

And um, it is about a bunch of actors that are called to a connecticut home.

Um the lead character was shot in a performance that they were doing and they're trying to catch a killer.

It's a farce.

It's a comedy.

It's a thriller.

Ken ludwig is a master of comedy.

Um he's got some of the most funny shows there are moon over buffalo.

Lend me a tenor.

Um he's