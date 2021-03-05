CM Mamata Banerjee to contest from Nandigram; says this is a ‘smiley election’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee released the list of Trinamool Congress candidates for the upcoming assembly polls for 291 seats.

The rest of the three seats in North Bengal will see candidates from the Bimal Gurung faction of the GJM.

The Chief Minister said that she would contest from Nandigram only and Sovandeb Chattopadhyay will be contesting from Bhawanipore seat.

Targeting the BJP, the Chief Minister said that bring the saffron power to power would spell doom for the state.

