Indiana Teachers Now Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccine

Hoosier educators under the age of 50-years-old are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Walmart, Kroger, and Meijer pharmacies.

21 days.... thursday was the first full day of vaccination registration for indiana educators - thanks to expanded eligibility at the*federa* level.... but how teachers book a vaccine appointment will depend on their age.

Teachers 50 and older are now eligible for a vaccine at walmart -- kroger or meijer.

If you fall under this category the state asks you go to "our shot.in.gov" to register.

Teachers under the age of 50 -- need to go to any kroger -- meijer or walmart website and select "school worker" to schedule an appointment.

The state teachers association says this will help provide a stable and safe learning environment.

"we really believe in stabilizing that learning environment as best as we can for students is what going to be best for them.

And that why with us having in-person instruction that it important to get our educators vaccinated?

A total of 9- thousand pharmacies are part of this effort and the federal government hopes to expand to 40-thousand.

The goal is to be able to vaccinate all k-12 educators by