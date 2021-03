Kansas City Chiefs QB Alex Smith traded to Washington Redskins

CALL THE TIPS HOTLINE AT816474TIPS.CHIEFS KINGDOM.QUARTERBACK ALEX SMITH WASREDSKINS.WHAT THE CHIEFS ARE GETTING INTHE TRADE WON'T BE FINISHEDUNTIL THE FIRST DAY OF THE NEWTHE TRADE IS NOT A SURPRISE.THE CHIEFS CAN NOW SAVE 17SALARY CAP WITH SMITH GONE.IT ALSO MEANS THE CHIEFS