Restrictions Ease at Nursing Homes as COVID-19 Cases Drop

With data continuing to show a downward trend in COVID-19 cases and deaths in Indiana, assisted living facilities like North River Health Campus in Evansville are hopeful they can keep families together.

It's been nearly a year to the day since coronavirus first reached indiana.

And as 44news reporter claire dugan explains some assisted living facilities are allowing families to finally reunite.

"some assisted living facilities--like the north river health campus here in evansville-- are looking forward to a hopeful future after a chaotic year."

Since this past fall, the north river health campus has been allowing virtual visits and window meetings.

But loved ones are now coming face to face -- for the first time in months.

"we are able to allow indoor visitation this week, so we are able to start scheduling visitation for the families."however -- those meetings -- are not without some precautions.

Proper social distancing and infection control will hopefully be keeping the facilities doors open.

"the families are very excited about being able to get in and seeing their loved ones."

