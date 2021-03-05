Humane Educational Society murals

The Humane Educational Society is auctioning off the walls to their entrance for a mural of your pet to raise some money.

Is finding creative ways of enhancing their brand new facility with murals of local pets.

A total of five pet portraits are planned for the entrance to the new hes building.

The murals will be scattered throughout the new building for everyone to see.

The animal center pet murals auction opened on monday, march 1st and will close on wednesday, march 31st at 8pm.

"the past year has been very strange for fundraising.

This is a really wonderful way to fundraise for the animals where we don't have to worry about bringing people together and we don't have to worry about covid.

We can support local artists while having some really meaningful work inside the facility."

Winning bidders will be contacted to submit a photos of their pet for the creation of the hes foy animal center murals.

Murals will take 3 to 5 months to complete.

