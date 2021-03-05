Guinness World Records holder gives guided tour of largest Funko Pop! Vinyl collection

Vinyl collection after obtaining the Guinness World Record for the largest collection.

This man from Winchester, Virginia, gives a guided tour of his Funko Pop!

During the summer of 2017, Paul Scardino received a two-pack of Funko Pop!

Figurines of Hawkeye and Spider-Man from Marvel's Captain America: Civil War movie for his birthday.

Little did he and his family know that this small gift would turn into a record-breaking collection of over 5,000 figurines.

Three years later, Paul officially broke the Guinness World Records title for the largest collection of Funko Pop!

Figurines with 5,360 different figurines.

Paul found his time spent collecting helped him cope with some personal changes.

After he'd collected a few, he began displaying them at the Mental Health Clinic he works at.

While Paul’s collection highlights one passion, he is also a clinical social worker who is passionate about social justice and equality.

He spends a lot of time supporting mental health causes and initiatives in addition to services for at-risk youth.