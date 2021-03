Man Made Avalanche Roars Down Mountainside

Occurred on March 4, 2021 / Juneau, Alaska, USAInfo from Licensor: "Every so often, Alaska Department of Transportation does some routine work to set off avalanches to avoid loss of life or property damage.

They often use a device called a daisy bell to set them off, but not in this case.

Huge explosions could be heard all day that rattled our windows, and I was told they used a howitzer."