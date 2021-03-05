Skip to main content
Friday, March 5, 2021

Health workers at Madrid hospital pay tribute to COVID-19 victims

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 01:40s 0 shares 1 views
Health workers at the Gregorio Marañon Hospital, Madrid, paid a tribute on March 5 to the victims of COVID-19.

Staff were seen placing daffodils into a vase as two violinists played.

The hospital was one of the hospitals that treated the most COVID-19 patients in Spain.

