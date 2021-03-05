Health workers at Madrid hospital pay tribute to COVID-19 victims Newsflare STUDIO Credit: Duration: 01:40s 05 Mar 2021 0 shares 1 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

Health workers at the Gregorio Marañon Hospital, Madrid, paid a tribute on March 5 to the victims of COVID-19. Staff were seen placing daffodils into a vase as two violinists played. The hospital was one of the hospitals that treated the most COVID-19 patients in Spain.

