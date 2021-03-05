Town of Paradise looking at idea to allow food trucks in downtown

A change in one local town's food truck rules could mean more money for local business owners.

New this morning - a change in one local town's food truck rules could mean more money for local business owners.

Action news now reporter jafet serrato is live in paradise... jafet you spoke with food truck owners and customers what did they think of this?

Linda - some people tell me this could cook up more profits - but others are cold to the idea.

After the camp fire - food trucks started popping up in paradise.

(matt salsbury, food truck customer:) "i frequent food trucks just about everyday for lunch."

But one place you couldn't find one is downtown.

(jafet serrato:) "town community development director susan hartman is proposing to bring food trucks to the area - to help boost already established restaurants."

(susan hartman:) "it's tied to the operations we have available in town, we know food service is a need."

Food trucks outside of downtown won't be impacted.

Hartman tells action news now besides bringing more business to the area - it will help keep too many food trucks from cluttering the area.

(susan hartman:) "downtown has different design standards it has a long term recovery project."

(nats: door opening) jim mowery owns izzy's burger spa.

(nats gatorade in ice) he makes food deliveries on a daily basis... he says this proposal is good for the economy.

(jim mowrey, food truck owner:) "at some point they're not going to just want food trucks obviously they want brick and mortar buildings where folks can just sit and dine.

Food trucks just don't have that."

(matt salsbury, food truck customer:) "businesses should be allowed to grow at this time, we are at a period of rebuilding the town so there should be as little regulation for these businesses as possible."

Cinda larimer says its all about the money.

(cinda larimer, food truck customer:) "i think that the town is trying to get as much money as they can from whatever they can."

As it stands now the assistant town manager tells me there are fewer than 20 brick and mortar restaurants.

Hartman says town council members could vote on the ordinance in april, if passed it would take effect in may.

Live in paradise jafet serrato action news now coverage you can