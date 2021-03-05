How to Care for the Glasses You Wear Every Day

You know you should clean thelenses of your glasses regularly.But you might be wondering whatmore you can do to ensure your daily-wear glasses are properly cared for.To maximize the longevity ofyour glasses, it's important tomake sure that the fit is just right.Don’t clean your lenses with your clothes.Use the spray cleaner and wipessupplied by your optician instead.Most glasses come with acase upon purchase—if yourglasses do not, be sure to buy one.Ultimately, one of the easiest ways toextend the life cycle of your favorite pair isto protect them when they are not in use