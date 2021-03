Moldova first in Europe to get vaccine via COVAX. Hear from its president

CNN’s Becky Anderson speaks to Moldovan President Maia Sandu as the country becomes the first in Europe to receive the coronavirus vaccine under COVAX, an entity run by a coalition of partners including the World Health Organization.

Its mission is to buy coronavirus vaccines in bulk and send them to poorer nations that can’t compete with wealthy countries in securing contracts with the major drug companies.