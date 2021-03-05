Four Hong Kong activists released on bail

Four Hong Kong democracy activists were released from custody on Friday, after prosecutors withdrew an appeal against a court decision to grant them bail in a controversial national security case.

It came after prosecutors withdrew an appeal against a court decision to grant them bail.

The four are part of a group of 47 activists charged with conspiracy to commit subversion.

Their case has triggered global concern that Beijing is using its national security law to crush dissent and wipe out meaningful opposition in the former British colony.

The case is the most sweeping use yet of the law, which imposes punishments of up to life in prison for serious charges, including subversion.

One of those granted bail was Mike Lam.

"I am very tired.

I miss my family so much, thank you very much." The 47 activists are accused of organizing and participating in an unofficial, non-binding primary poll last July.

Authorities said it was part of a plot to "overthrow" the government.

The vote was aimed at selecting the strongest opposition candidates for a Legislative Council election that the government later postponed, citing the coronavirus.