Mukesh Ambani threat case: Owner of bomb-laden car found dead; BJP's NIA demand

In a fresh twist to the Mukesh Ambani threat case, the owner of the car found abandoned outside the businessman's house was found dead.

On February 25, a Scorpio laden with 2.5 kg explosives and a letter threatening Ambani and his family was found outside the Reliance Industries' chairman's Mumbai resident 'Antilia'.

On March 5, police said that the owner of the car, Hiren Mansukh, was found dead after allegedly committing suicide.

Devendra Fadnavis, former CM of Maharashtra demanded that the case be handed over to India's premier terror probe agency National Investigation Agency (NIA).

