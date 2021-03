Deragh Campbell Talks 'Anne At 13,000 Ft.'

"Anne at 13,000 Ft." continues to build buzz after being nominated last year for four Canadian Screen Awards, including Best Picture and Best Actress for Deragh Campbell.

Now it's once again up for Best Canadian Film at this year's Toronto Critics Choice Awards.

And if you want to check it out, currently it's available to rent on TIFF's Digital Cinema!