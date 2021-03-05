Police Arrest Emmanuel Chandler, Man Who Allegedly Shot Witness In Donthe Lucas Murder Trial

Police in Denver late Thursday arrested Emmanuel Chandler, who is accused of killing Roxann Martinez.
Martinez was considered a star witness in the Donthe Lucas murder trial of Kelsie Schelling before she was murdered last week.
Police in Denver late Thursday arrested Emmanuel Chandler, who is accused of killing Roxann Martinez.
Martinez was considered a star witness in the Donthe Lucas murder trial of Kelsie Schelling before she was murdered last week.
Police in Denver are searching for Emmanuel Chandler, wanted for first-degree murder in the shooting death of Roxann Martinez.