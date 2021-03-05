8 Fort Wayne runners honored by mayor for Junior Olympics performance

20-19.

A long-awaited celebration for some fort wayne runners.

Athletes from the three rivers racing team were honored by fort wayne mayor tom henry this afternoon.the team finished second at the junior olympics cross country event.

They were only four points behind first place in the national competition last december.their coach josh maple says he's proud of how far they've come.

In addition to the team runner-up finish four of the runners earned all-american status for finishing in