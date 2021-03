Credit: In the Know: Finds

Celebrate Women’s History Month and spice up your dish with Omsom

Owned by Vietnamese sisters Vanesa and Kim, Omsom is a spice packet made to add delicious flavors to any Asian-inspired dish.

Simply add the packet to your cooked meal to get the perfect flavor.Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love.

If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission.

Pricing and availability are subject to change.