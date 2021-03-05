Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak Debut Band Silk Sonic

It's been over four years since Bruno Mars released his Grammy-winning album '24K Magic', but now he's back with Anderson .Paak for the unstoppable duo, Silk Sonic.
ET Canada has all the details on R&B's hottest new band.
It's been over four years since Bruno Mars released his Grammy-winning album '24K Magic', but now he's back with Anderson .Paak for the unstoppable duo, Silk Sonic.
ET Canada has all the details on R&B's hottest new band.
Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak's band "Silk Sonic" drop a debut single. Justin Bieber, Drake, Selena Gomez and Nick Jonas round out..
On Feb. 26, Mars took to Instagram to reveal that he and .Paak recorded an album together as Silk Sonic.