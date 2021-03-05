Twitter Is Testing an 'Undo' Tweet Option

Twitter Is Testing an 'Undo' Tweet Option.

On March 5, Twitter confirmed to CNN Business that it is testing the potentially new feature.

It would provide users a brief window of time to delete or edit a tweet before it officially goes live on the platform.

The concept is similar to Gmail's recall tool which lets users "unsend" an email up to 30 seconds later.

Though Twitter users have been asking for an "edit" button for quite some time, .

And "undo" button would at least provide the opportunity to correct a tweet before posting.

The social media company is also testing subscription opportunities and products as part of its goal to double its annual revenue by 2023