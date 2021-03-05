Madison County considers next steps for mandatory masking

Alabama's state-wide masking mandate is in effect until april 9-th.

After that... governor kay ivey plans to end the safer at home order.

So what does madison county plan to do with its local masking order when that happens?

Madison county health officer doctor karen landers said the decision regarding the county-wide masking order will be made after discussing it with members of the madison county board of health.

Right now...she says it's too early to make that decision.

On friday...doctor landers gave an update on where madison county stands saying quote... it would be premature to consider discussion of the madison county mask order, at this time, as this would be a decision made upon factors as they exist nearing april 9 including county infection rate, uptake of vaccine, hospitalizations, for example.

Despite ending the state-wide masking mandate, governor ivey says she'll continue to do her part by wearing her mask when around others.

She asked that others do the same.

President joe biden said earlier this week the u-s will have enough vaccines by the end of may for every american.

