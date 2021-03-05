Resident supports restaurant decision to stay open

The county will move to that level.

It been almost a*week since douglas county moved back into the extreme risk category and had to stop -- indoor dine-in.

But wee learned that*casey restaurant in roseburg has decided to*reopen*anyway.

As we reported, casey restaurant received a 14 thousand dollar fine from oregon osha last may& after they opened for dine in against governor kate brown stay at home order.

Right now, you can see inside the restaurant because theye tinted their windows.

But we went inside earlier& and there were a lot of people dining inside -- like nothing has changed.

The owners, laurie and lance mounts declined to comment when i approached them earlier today.

But customers i spoke to told me that the owners have said they have no intention of closing any time soon.

They also said the restaurant has been open since friday& when douglas county went back into extreme risk.

One man i spoke to says he glad casey is taking a stand once again& because these restrictions are drastically hurting small businesses.

Even though theye classifying it as being extreme, i don see the necessity for shutting down the restaurants.

Everyone has to make a living.

They can always cut back how many people they have in the restaurant?

Other restaurants in douglas county& and it seems like all of them are complying to the rules.

We just learned from a spokesperson from oregon osha that there is an open complaint against casey's restaurant at this time.

They say they will be looking into it.

In other news -- oregon state's