Progress on the Covid-19 Relief Bill

This weekend will see a Vote-a-rama

First tonight: there could be a decision on president biden's one?

"* point?

"* nine* trillion dollar coronavirus relief package by this weekend.

Kimt new three's jessica bringe spoke with political analyst rayce hardy about how the bill is progressing in the nearly evenly divided senate.

Jessica ?

"* what is the latest on the so?

"*called "vote?

"*a?

"*ra amy and george ?

"* the vote?

*- rama essentially refers to senators ability to propose amendments to the bill..

Currently the i.9 trillion dollar relief package has democratic support but republicans say it's too large..

Political analyst rayce hardy tells me ?

"* today is a chance for republicans to shape the bill..

The senate's already agreed to a last?

"* minute change to keep federal unemployment benefits at the current 300?

"* dollar per week level instead of raising them to 400?

"*dollars per week.

As for direct payments ?

"* people making up to 75?

"* thousand dollars a year are currently set to receive the full 14?

"* hundred dollar stimulus checks.

Hardy says he's hopeful a compromise on i would expect it's going to be tomorrow or even sunday before we get through all of this.

My hope is that it's tonight or at the latest tomorrow but it could go on the entire weekend.

Senator bernie sanders attempted to restore a 15?

"* dollar minimum wage provision to the bill ?

"* but republicans unanimously voted against it..

With a half?

"* dozen democrats joining them.

Thank you jessica.

The debate kicked off after senator ron johnson forced senate clerks to read the entire 628?

"* page bill out loud which took almost 11 hours.