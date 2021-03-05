Ground broken on recreation and event center in Priceville

Police.

We're learning more about a new development in morgan county.

You're taking a look at the city of priceville's newest recreation and event center.

Officials couldn't wait to give a sneak peek friday to celebrate the official groundbreaking of the project.

Right now... it's a plot of dirt and land... but marco drive will be transformed into a rec and event center equipped with tiered seating for sporting events...a place to gather for weddings... and hopefully a new attraction to bring more people to the area.

Chambless king architects is spear-heading the project along with city and local leaders.

A spokesman told us they hope residents are ready for more.

"we see this design to be a catalyst for the thoughtful and well-planned growth of the community, and the enhanced quality of life for all the citizens of priceville," today was just the first step for the city... construction begins april