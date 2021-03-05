BARBER SHOP NEXT GEN

C1 3 the coronavirus have been widespread...masks, business closures, virtual learning...but they've also hit individuals ...not long after a lexington man lost his job to covid, he saw it as a sign to pursue what had been a dream...since 2019 campbellville university has been grooming the next generation of barbers to wear a variety of hats to make a difference in their communities abc 36's danielle saitta sat down in a barber chair today and tells us one man's story.

#### myron russell found a new passion after losing his job...one that's he's always been curious about.

Nat barber razor sound o russell: "i found the love for it from watching it when i was younger.

I've been told several times that i needed to get into it i just kept overlooking it and saying i didn't have time" so he enrolled as a student at campbellsville univerisity's harrodsburg campus where he was under the instruction of experienced barber rodney james... nat: james teaching for 25 years james has been keeping the old ways of a barber shop alive..by caring about not just just the hair on a client's head..but also what's inside it.

James: "we are counselors and we are job creators and we have a chance to bridge people together with certain needs" back in the old days...barber shops were a community spot to gather and talk about issues like politics and race and community.

James says today it's just as important to continue having those conversations.

James: "yes it can get a little tight but when you have the chance to speak on it and you moderate it a lot of people feel more comfortable because they hear another perspective that may allow them to grow their understanding of another situation" because of the way covid has trimmed back some business for many of these older barbers..and threatened their health...they've retired... now it's up to this new generation of barbers like russell to keep the old time feel of a shop alive.

Russell: "some of the barber shops you go to its more like a chop shop they want to just rush you through we're really looking at the service industry side of it" growing up--russell recalls hearing some of those conversations that he says helped shaped him.

Once he gets his certificate this summer...he wants to help shape the minds and thoughts of his clients positively as well as their hair...particularly some of the young kids who come in.

Russell:"you wear more than one hat when you're behind this seat and you're using the utensiles, you can be a counselor you can help motivate somebody into doing something postive or moving into a positive step in their life" in harodsburg danielle saitta abc 36 news