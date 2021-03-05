Huntsville Clinic Ramping Up Vaccinations

WAAY-31's Grace Campbell discusses efforts on the part of Huntsville Clinics to widen distribution of the Covid Vaccine.

State's vaccination rollout efforts.

We're seeing a ramp-up of vaccinations right here in madison county.

Huntsville hospital just finished up its second mass vaccination clinic.

It administered about 9 thousand doses of the pfizer vaccine this week.

Waay 31's grace campbell spoke with hospital workers.

She learned more about plans for next week.

Grace?

Dan, najahedue to an increase in supply from the state, the hospital is giving about 25 hundred new doses a week starting monday.

I spoke with one of the people getting his first dose and he told me he is so excited because this is the first step to having a sense of normalcy.

James headrick: 12 sec "let's get back to our loved ones.

I mean, i know that's my primary concern getting to visit them in long-term care facilities, hospital procedures, medical procedures, and so on, this is a step in that direction."

James headrick got the call thursday morning letting