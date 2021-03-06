Parenting & Pregnancy: The evolution of childbirth

What was your experience like?

Bringing a new baby into the world can be stressful... and, today... we have a lot of tools to make it safer and more comfortable, that we didn't have just 50 years ago.

In tonight's parenting and pregnancy.... sponsored by women's care... kezi nine news anchor renee mccullough shows us how things have changed for women -- in one of the most important milestones of their lives.

Things have changed a lot since doctor tina schnapper started delivering babies... more than 20 years ago.

We do a lot of simulations.

We do a lot of collaborations but, there's no comparison to childbirth now... to just fifty or sixty years ago.

The 1930s the first antibiotic's were developed.

The 1960s is when we first started using ultrasound for pregnant women 1970s is when epidurals first started to become commonplace.

The formal training of midwives didn't start until the 20th century.

Before that... most women had their babies at home.

419 before the 18th century having a baby was kind of women's work right.

In the 18th century men actually started to study the birth process and they started to make it a little more scientific and they called them male midwives.

They studied breach births and they also developed the use of forceps which is an instrument that helps deliver the baby.

Forceps aren't used as much these days.

And, most deliveries are in hospitals designed to feel homier and less sterile.

All of our rooms have a nice big jacuzzi tubs for women to labor in if they want to but we also do have emergency equipment in the home your rooms but we try to hide them in the cupboards and things.

Certified nurse midwife tina colwell says midwives are still in the picture... but, far more educated, and even able to offer pain medication... or an epidural, if a patient prefers. I like to tell people that we want to embrace their home birth in the hospital.

2:10 i like to tell people that we want to embrace their home birth in the hospital.

If that's what they choose.

And there's a lot of women who really love that because we have things at the hospital that they may not have at home.

We have big labor balls that they can sit on and the beds that they actually deliver in change multiple positions so it allows her to be in whatever position feels most comfortable and most natural for her.

Moving forward, doctor schnapper thinks we could see more changes -- in how we take care of women.. Especially after they deliver.

Especially*after they deliver.

It's actually been called the fourth part of pregnancy basically and there's actually been a push to extend that beyond six weeks which is really the traditional time.

To really extend it up to a year after a woman has had a baby.

She says it can especially be important because a lot of young women don't have regular doctors... and, they already have a relationship with their obgyn.

So it makes sense for them to help them with things like birth control... hormones... stress.... and other life changes that are happening in that first year of a baby's life.

