Apple's new Find My feature will let users know if they are being tracked

Apple's Find My app might get a new safety feature soon.

The company is working on rolling out a new feature to prevent stalking.

As per The Verge, the safety feature would automatically prevent unknown tracking devices from broadcasting location details.

The feature called 'Item Safety Alerts', spotted in the iOS 14.5 beta, will notify users if an unknown device being tracked on Find My is "moving with you" so you can remove it or disable it.

The feature seems to be designed to counteract a scenario where a Find My-compatible device is hidden in a pocket or bag and then used to track someone's movements.

The 'Item Safety Alerts' setting was found in early versions of iOS 14.3, according to AppleInsider, but was removed until its reappearance in iOS 14.5.