Sheriff's Tips To Stay Safe

After a Huntsville man was shot by someone trying to break in his car right outside his home, Sheriff Mike Swafford is reminding citizens how to stay smart and stay safe.

This is a disturbing reminder that crimes like this can happen to anyone at any time.

Waay-31's bridget divers has more information on how you can keep yourself safe.

Me - look live police recommend that you have a routine when you get home like locking your car and bringing in valuables such as a laptop.

They also recommend that if you hear something outside you should call them first instead of going to check it out yourself.

That way you can keep yourself safe because crimes can happen in any neighborhood.

Mike swafford with the morgan county sheriff's office says people should follow the 9 o'clock routine.

Mike swafford/ morgan county sheriff's office "you know don't go out into the dark and try to investigate 'cause bad things can happen for that.

The biggest thing is get into a routine, lock up, turn light on, and keep valuables out of your car."

Me the homeowner who was shot last night has non-life threatening injuries.

Huntsville police say the investigation into the car burglary and shooting is on- going.

They are still looking