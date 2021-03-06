Mayo Clinic study: loneliness common during pandemic

A survey done by mayo clinic finds the pandemic has increased loneliness for everyone, but especially women.

As you can see on your screen, kimt news three has been there to watch families connect safely during this pandemic..

Even if the conversations have take place behind windows.

Mayo clinic says during this difficult time, the pandemic changed the way we interact with people as well as impacted our activities.

Health services researcher lindsey philpot says the mayo clinic survey found there was an increased sense of loneliness, particularly in women and those with health problems. she adds women have been impacted differently during this time due to an increase in job loss.

Women have also taken on responsibilitie s at home such as helping kids with school and caring for older relatives.

We really have to be more intentional now about emotional interactions, social support, and social connectedness .

And it's that ability to be intentional about it means that we can do something.

Philpot says one thing we can do right now is to reach out to friends and ask how they are doing.

Another idea is to plan a virtual trivia night.

